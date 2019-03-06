|
|
Donald R. Thomas
ROCHDALE - Donald R. Thomas, 91, died March 1, 2019, in Rochdale at The Meadows, where he spent his final hours comforted by the presence and prayers of his family and the care of the hospice nurses. His wife of 43 years, Barbara Thomas (Harriman), died in 1992. He lived in Rochdale with his daughter Debbie and her husband Joseph, who cared for him as his health declined.
Donald leaves his four children and their spouses, David Thomas of Richmond, VA, Debbie and Joseph McGinn of Rochdale, Linda Thomas and Robert Meagher of Greenfield, NH, and Martha and Frank Neigel of Sturgeon Bay, WI; and his sister Phyllis Munyon of Northborough.
He also leaves his grandchildren, Jena Jordan, Jeremy Thomas, Zachary Thomas, Christy Hogan, Matthew Gebo, Thomas McGinn, Kevin McGinn, Debra Jumonville, John Neigel, and James Neigel, and 19 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and many extended family members.
Donald was devoted to his family, a hardworking man, and an eternal optimist. He loved working with his hands and built a motor boat with a kit from Sears & Roebuck. In later years, he enjoyed his laptop computer and watching golf and old TV shows.
Donald was predeceased by his sisters, Lucy Newberry, Olive Lugin, Edith Hartwick, Beatrice Robinson; his brother Richard Thomas; and his great-grandchild, Joshua Wellons.
Born in Hudson on May 3, 1927, he was the son of John and Ada Thomas (Lester). He graduated from Hudson High School, and served in the United States Navy and the Army National Guard.
He had a long career at General Motors in Framingham, where he worked his way up to Superintendent of the Paint Department. He and Barbara raised their children in Westborough where they attended the First United Methodist Church. They retired to Cape Cod where they enjoyed walks on the canal, dining at local restaurants, and visits from their children and grandchildren before Barbara's death. Not one to be idle, Donald served as Treasurer for his church and as a Board member for the Aptucxet Condominium Association.
He was a member of the Bourne United Methodist Church and First Baptist Church of Pocasset. He had close friends in Bourne through his church participation, especially Margaret and Robert Reali and their children, and the late Betty Hendricks.
Donald's children are planning a celebration of his life, for family and friends, on Cape Cod in June 2019 when his ashes will be buried with Barbara's remains at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.
Donations in his memory can be made to City Light Church in Worcester, St. Joseph's Indian School in South Dakota, or the Jimmy Fund.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019