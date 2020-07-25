Donald R. Welcom, 86
Worcester - Donald R. Welcom, 86, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, July 25, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Worcester, son of Raymond J. Welcom and Helen (Fahlstrom) Welcom. Don leaves his best friends, a daughter Sandra A. Welcom-Sullivan of Holden wife of Mark Sullivan and a son Seth A. Welcom of Worcester, husband of Mei Welcom and five grandchildren, Courtney Sullivan of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, Cameron Sullivan of Boston, Abigail Welcom, Madeline Welcom and Tucker Welcom all of Worcester. His real love and enjoyment in life was as a family man spending time with his children and grandchildren. In addition he leaves his long-time companion and dear friend Anne Lytle of Holden.
His wife Patricia (Battles) Welcom predeceased him in 1976. A brother Robert Welcom predeceased him in 1986.
Don was a lifelong resident of Worcester. As a youngster his family moved to Newport, RI for four and a half years but then returned to the city. He attended local schools including Wilbraham Academy and was a member of the Gamma Sig Fraternity during his high school years. He took classes at Clark University and Assumption College. He graduated from Northeast Broadcasting School and worked at the radio station WNEB in Worcester as an on-air announcer and station broadcaster. In addition he acted professionally in Summer Stock Theater and in many amateur productions in the area and on Cape Cod. He also modeled on the east coast and in California.
Don served in the Army with the Military Police and also with the Army Reserves for six years. He was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church in Worcester, serving on numerous committees, as a former Deacon and on the Governing Board. Among his many affiliations and memberships he was a former Trustee on the Board of Fairlawn Hospital. He served on the Advisory Board at Bay Colony Savings Bank in South Yarmouth, MA where his family had a home. He was a member of the Greendale Retired Men's Club, East Side Post 201. He was a past-president of the Worcester Insurance Society and a member of the Executive Board of the Bohemians.
Since he was very young he had a tremendous interest in the early west and amassed a vast collection of western memorabilia and cowboy collectibles. He also had an extensive library of books and publications pertaining to the old west. Due to his interest in the early west he was a member of many organizations including; The Western Outlaw-Lawman History Association, The National Pony Express Association, The Buffalo Bill Historical Center, Single Action Shooting Society, Gun Owners Action League and the Nimrod League of Holden.
Don had a long and successful career in the insurance business working as a sales and marketing representative for Kemper Insurance from which he retired in 1989 after twenty years and then Arbella Mutual Insurance where he retired in 1999. He remained active for many years after his retirement working part-time as a funeral director's assistant for many funeral homes in the area.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Don's family from 4 to 7 pm on Tuesday, July 28th at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A graveside service will be held privately at Hope Cemetery, Worcester, where he will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Patricia. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, P.O. Box 98018, Washington D.C. 20090-8018, https://donate.lls.org/lls/
.