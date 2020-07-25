Sandy, this truly brought tears to my eyes. What an amazing, caring, fun loving guy your Dad was. I knew him from the late 70/80’s when he would visit Davis Insurance in Westboro. Then later again when you and I became acquainted through Walter Henry Insurance. My heart breaks for you all. I know how close you were. Keep all your memories close to your heart. That is where you will always find your Dad. He will always be with you.



Becky (Westcott) Siam

Friend