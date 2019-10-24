Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Francis Church
70 Highland Street,
Holden, MA
View Map
1923 - 2019
Donald Wellington Obituary
Donald O. Wellington

Holden - Donald O. Wellington, 96, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Sterling Village after an illness. He was born in Worcester, the son of John A. and Adella I. (Brown) Wellington and had lived in Media, PA and Prospect Park, PA before moving to Holden in 2014.

He leaves his loving wife of 73 years, Dolores E. (Forget) Wellington; his two sons, Robert D. Wellington of Ft Lauderdale, FL and David J. Wellington and his wife, Marzena of New Brighton, PA; his two daughters, Donna L. McGrath of Holden and Lisa B. Wilson and her husband, Mark of Aldan, PA; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Don proudly served his country and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1942. He served during World War II, Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War with his last assignment aboard the USS Forrestal (CVA-59). He was honorably discharged in 1968 with the rank of Disbursing Clerk Chief Petty Officer. After the service, Don worked for many years at the Johnson and Prince Company in Philadelphia before retiring. He stayed active and was a courier for a local law firm and was a bus driver for the Ellwyn School. He was a member of the Murry-Stuart American Legion Post 566 in Glenolden, PA and a former member and past treasurer of the St. James Episcopal Church in Prospect Park, PA. He was devoted to his loving family and enjoyed woodworking and working on various projects around the house.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mr. Wellington's family on Friday, November 1st from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in St. Francis Church, 70 Highland Street, Holden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Church, Food Ministry, 70 Highland Street, Holden, MA 01520. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
