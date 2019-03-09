|
Donald F. Zanca,90
Marlborough - Donald F. Zanca,90, of Marlborough died Thursday March 7, 2019 at Woburn Nursing Center after a long illness. He was the husband of Elizabeth A. (Rowan) Zanca for the past 20 years. He was born in Marlborough, the son of the late John F. and Anna (Lenois) Zanca and was a 1946 graduate of Marlborough High School. Don worked as a supervisor at Marlboro Wire Goods for over 40 years retiring in 1993. He served in the Army National Guard for ten years during the Korean War. Don was an avid fisherman, golfer and New England Sports fan. He enjoyed cooking and boating and adored his grandchildren. He will be remembered as a fun loving happy go lucky man that would give you the shirt off his back.
Besides his wife, he leaves three sons, Thomas J. Zanca, MD of Uxbridge, Paul J. Zanca and his wife Christine, of Hudson and Michael D. Zanca and his wife Cindy, of Clinton; a daughter Teresa M. Zanca of Shrewsbury; four brothers, David Zanca of Hudson, Francis Zanca of York Beach, ME, Louis Zanca of Hudson, John "Jack" Zanca of Berlin; a sister Joanne Menard of Ashby; six grandsons, six granddaughters; four great grandsons and four great granddaughters; many nephews, nieces and cousins. He was predeceased by two daughters, Nancy A. Karsok of Holden and Linda J. Demers of Marlborough.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday March 12 at 10:30 a.m. in the Collins Funeral Home (www.CollinsFuneral.com), 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson Street, Marlborough. Calling hours will be held Monday March 11 from 4-7 p.m. in the funeral home. All are invited to sign his online guestbook at
www.CollinsFuneral.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019