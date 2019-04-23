|
|
Donat A. Gauvin, 84
UXBRIDGE - Donat A. Gauvin, 84, died on Sat. April 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia Gauvin. His funeral Mass will be held on Thurs. April 25 at 11 AM in St. Mary's Church, Uxbridge. A Calling hour at Tancrell- Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd. will be held prior to Mass from 9:30- 10:30 AM. To leave a condolence message for his family, and read full obituary please visit: http://www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019