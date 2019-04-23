Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Service
35 Snowling Rd
Uxbridge, MA 01569
Donat Gauvin

Donat Gauvin Obituary
Donat A. Gauvin, 84

UXBRIDGE - Donat A. Gauvin, 84, died on Sat. April 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia Gauvin. His funeral Mass will be held on Thurs. April 25 at 11 AM in St. Mary's Church, Uxbridge. A Calling hour at Tancrell- Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd. will be held prior to Mass from 9:30- 10:30 AM. To leave a condolence message for his family, and read full obituary please visit: http://www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
