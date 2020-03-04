|
Donna M. (Perry) Basinsky, 66
Rutland - Donna M. (Perry) Basinsky, 66, beloved wife of Steven Basinsky, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital. Born and raised in Worcester, she was a daughter of the late George and Elaine (Lever) Perry.
First and foremost was her love for her family. Donna's greatest joy came from being "Mimi" to her grandson, Ryan. Donna was a graduate of Burncoat High School. She was a dedicated CNA and provided compassionate care to her patients at Holden Nursing Home for many years. In her spare time, Donna looked forward to reading the daily newspaper, completing the crossword puzzle and reading a good book.
She will be lovingly missed and remembered by her husband, Steven "Buzz" Basinsky; her son, Seth Merritt and his fiancé, Sarah of Barrington RI; her daughter, Sarah Wreschinsky and her husband, James of Oakham; grandson, Ryan Wreschinsky; her brother Gregory Perry of Brookfield and her sister, Susan Perry of Sturbridge and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Paula Abbott, brother, Glenn Perry and her sister, Kimberly Lynch.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Donna's family on Saturday March 7th from 12 to 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Massachusetts, 1661 Worcester Road, Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020