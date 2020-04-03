Home

Donna Berg


1957 - 2020
Donna Maria Berg, 62

Auburn - Donna Maria Berg, 62, of Auburn, MA died unexpectedly after a short illness. She leaves behind her sister Leah C. Berg of Auburn and was pre-deceased by her parents G. Vivian (Mattson) and Kenneth G. Berg. Donna studied at the School of the Worcester Art Museum after graduating Auburn High School in 1975. Donna spent most of her working life in the art industry at Atlantis Art Gallery, C. C. Lowell, and with various private artists. In her spare time she came to be an extraordinarily gifted chef. A Memorial Service will be announced and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Donna's Memorial Fund at GoFundMe.com/f/DonnasMemorialFund.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
