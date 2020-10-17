Donna Marie BrideauBarre - Donna Marie Brideau, 70, passed away peacefully on October 16th, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Worcester, MA on December 10th, 1949.Donna is survived by her children, Tammy and her husband Chris Wylie of Rutland, Tina Soderman of Barre, Cheryl Brideau of Worcester and Tina Brideau of Rutland; her sister-in-law Kathy Jaillet of Florida; her daughter-in-law's Joshanna Goulet of Worcester and Stacey Caruso of West Warren; her nephews Donald, Jesse, Kris and Tad; her grandchildren; Dylan, Samantha, Zachary, Hailey, Kristen, Alisha, Ashayla, Chantelle, Leah, Joshua, Rhiannon, Nicole, Daniel, Nina and Katrina; and many, many great-grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her parents; Trefle and Clara LeBoeuf, her husband Joseph Brideau, her aunt Grace Dohlus, her children Nancy Brideau and Edward Goulet, and her long-time best friend Susan Hayes.Donna was a long-time member of the Sisters in Christ, Delisle Goulet American Legion Post 92, Patriot Guard Riders, Gold Star Family and BAAK- Bikers Against Abusing Kids. She had a passion and participated in many programs such as One Call Away that aided and served our American Veterans and Military.She was deeply cherished and was quite literally the glue that held this family together. She loved to vacation with her friends, to care for her cat, Nugget and a good long ride on the back of a motorcycle. She only ever feared God himself, and dedicated her life to building up her treasures in Heaven. While we are devastated, we find comfort in knowing that Jesus was waiting for her with open arms.Calling hours will be held Wednesday, October 21st at Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond Street Worcester, MA from 6 to 8 pm. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 22nd at Heritage Bible Chapel in Princeton, MA at 10am with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery at 380 Providence Road in South Grafton, MA.Memorial donations can be made to the Delisle Goulet American Legion Post 92 in Grafton, MA.To share a memory of Donna or to sign her online guestbook, please visit