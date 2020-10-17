1/1
Donna Brideau
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Marie Brideau

Barre - Donna Marie Brideau, 70, passed away peacefully on October 16th, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Worcester, MA on December 10th, 1949.

Donna is survived by her children, Tammy and her husband Chris Wylie of Rutland, Tina Soderman of Barre, Cheryl Brideau of Worcester and Tina Brideau of Rutland; her sister-in-law Kathy Jaillet of Florida; her daughter-in-law's Joshanna Goulet of Worcester and Stacey Caruso of West Warren; her nephews Donald, Jesse, Kris and Tad; her grandchildren; Dylan, Samantha, Zachary, Hailey, Kristen, Alisha, Ashayla, Chantelle, Leah, Joshua, Rhiannon, Nicole, Daniel, Nina and Katrina; and many, many great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Trefle and Clara LeBoeuf, her husband Joseph Brideau, her aunt Grace Dohlus, her children Nancy Brideau and Edward Goulet, and her long-time best friend Susan Hayes.

Donna was a long-time member of the Sisters in Christ, Delisle Goulet American Legion Post 92, Patriot Guard Riders, Gold Star Family and BAAK- Bikers Against Abusing Kids. She had a passion and participated in many programs such as One Call Away that aided and served our American Veterans and Military.

She was deeply cherished and was quite literally the glue that held this family together. She loved to vacation with her friends, to care for her cat, Nugget and a good long ride on the back of a motorcycle. She only ever feared God himself, and dedicated her life to building up her treasures in Heaven. While we are devastated, we find comfort in knowing that Jesus was waiting for her with open arms.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, October 21st at Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond Street Worcester, MA from 6 to 8 pm. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 22nd at Heritage Bible Chapel in Princeton, MA at 10am with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery at 380 Providence Road in South Grafton, MA.

Memorial donations can be made to the Delisle Goulet American Legion Post 92 in Grafton, MA.

To share a memory of Donna or to sign her online guestbook, please visit

www.Royfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Heritage Bible Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 799-2992
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 18, 2020
Tammy and Tina; We were so shocked of the sudden passing of you dear Mother. She had a spunky attitude about everything and she loved life. She will be deeply missed.
Jonathan & Stacey Smith
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved