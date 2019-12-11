Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center
100 Worcester Rd
Sterling, MA 01564
(978) 422-0100
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center
100 Worcester Rd.
Sterling, MA
View Map
Donna R. (Ryde) Bunce

Holden - Donna R. (Ryde) Bunce, 76, passed away in the presence and tender care of her children on Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester after a brief illness. Born in Ilion, New York, Donna was the daughter of Donald and Marion (Safford) Ryde and was raised in Frankfort, NY and lived over 30 years in Holden.

She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her son, John E. Bunce and his fiancée, Dawn Dascomb of Nottingham, NH; two daughters, Susan A. Jones and Julie A. LaBelle both of Lancaster; two sisters, Joan Thomas of Herkimer, NY and Patricia Ryde of Frankfort, NY; three grandchildren, Samantha, Jenna, and Jillian Bunce; and several grand-dogs including, "Marco Puggo." Besides her parents, Donna is predeceased by a brother, Gary Ryde.

Donna graduated from Frankfort Schuyler Central High School in 1961 and worked for the Conservation Department of New York. She worked over 20 years at Oriol Healthcare in Holden where she held various positions including that of Director of Human Resource. Donna later worked at Community Healthlink, Inc. in Worcester as a benefit manager.

First and foremost, Donna was a caring and spirited mother and grandmother. Her legacy of love and kindness will forever remain in our hearts and those of whose lives she touched.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Donna's family from 2 to 5 pm on Saturday, December 14, at Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Rd., Sterling. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester, MA 01606. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
