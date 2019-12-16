|
|
Donna K. (Howard) Harwood, 84
Worcester/Holden - Donna K. (Howard) Harwood, 84, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester. Born and raised in West Boylston, Donna was the daughter of the William and Ethel (Stewart) Howard and lived over 35 years in Holden, 14 years in Osterville, before moving to Worcester in 2007.
She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her husband of 64 years, John "Jack" P. Harwood; her son, William "Bill" Harwood and his wife, Carol of Charlton; a son-in-law, Richard Tatem of Manchester, CT; a sister-in-law, Virginia Howard of West Boylston; four grandchildren; Jessica, Jeremy, Cameron, Matthew; three great grandchildren; nephews and nieces. Besides her parents, Donna is predeceased by her daughter, Judith Tatem and a brother, Merlin Howard.
Donna was a graduate of Major Edwards High School in West Boylston and attended Quinsigamond Community College. She worked as the office manager and bookkeeper for Midway Motors and Roland's Midway Radiator, in Worcester. Previously, Donna worked as a teacher's assistant in the kindergarten at Holden Congregational Church and later at Jefferson Elementary School.
Donna was a member of the First Congregational Church of Holden and was a volunteer at its corner shop. She found great peace and joy working in her garden in Holden, Cape Cod and Worcester. She was a member of the Holden Garden Club. Donna enjoyed attending car shows with Jack and was a member of the Model A Ford Club and Old Car Club. She was most happy spending time with family and friends.
Guests are invited to honor and celebrate Donna's life by attending a memorial service at 11 am on Friday, December 20, at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. Interment will be held privately at Rural Cemetery in Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019