Donna L. Jamros
Shrewsbury - Donna L. Jamros 72 of Shrewsbury passed away Thursday morning October 24, 2019 peacefully after a long courageous battle with cancer surrounded by her loving family. Donna was a beautiful, caring, selfless angel. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother that will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Born in Worcester, Donna was the daughter of the late Raymond J. and Doris A. (LeBlanc) LeBlanc. She was a graduate of Classical High School and received her diploma from Becker College. Donna worked for the Hanover Insurance Co. as an auditor for 27 years. Donna then devoted her life to traveling with her husband and spending time making memories with her family. She was an avid scrapbooker and loved watching every sunset at her and her husband's lake home. She loved Las Vegas and lighthouses which she collected everywhere she traveled. She was also a member of St. Anne's Parish in Shrewsbury.
Donna was predeceased by her father Raymond J. LeBlanc, her daughter Tina Jamros, and her brother in law Ronald N. Jamros, who all greeted her as she entered eternity with open arms.
Donna leaves her dear mother Doris A. LeBlanc, her beloved husband of 53 years Richard W. Jamros, her cherished daughters, Wendy A. Adams, her husband Mark Adams, and Cheryl L. Jamros, her adored three granddaughters, Ashley L. Jamros, Madison A. Adams, and Jessica M. Adams, and one treasured great granddaughter Natalie Renee J. Bonin who made her laugh everyday along with her father Matthew Bonin. Donna also leaves her sister in law's Joanne Jamros and Joan Jamros along with her best friend Barbara Abraham, and several special nieces, nephews, and friends.
Services will be held at MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester 01605. Calling hours will be on Tuesday October 29, 2019 from 4-7pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10am at St. Anne's Church 130 Boston Rd. Shrewsbury. Burial will follow at Worcester Country Memorial Park Cemetery Paxton.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Donna's memory to Boston Children's Hospital at www.childrenshospital.org or to St Jude Hospital at
To leave a note of condolence for Donna's family please visit
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019