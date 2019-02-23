|
Donna M. Jarominski
Dudley - Donna M. (Szamocki) Jarominski, 58, died Thursday, February 21, 2019 with her family by her side.
She will be deeply missed by her husband of 38 years, David A. Jarominski; 3 children, David A. Jarominski and his wife Aimee of Sandwich, Brian M. Jarominski and his wife Lauren of Dayville, CT, and Megan E. O'Leary and her husband Timothy of Berwick, Maine; 6 grandchildren, Meredith O'Leary, Jack Jarominski, Amelia Jarominski, Ethan Jarominski, Evangeline Jarominski, and Breton O'Leary; 3 brothers, Norman Szamocki and his fiancé Carol Digenakis of Montgomery, PA, Michael Szamocki and his wife Barbara of Auburn, and John Szamocki and his wife Gerri of Thompson, CT.; several nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her sister Sandra Strzelewicz in 1965.
She was born and raised in Webster, a daughter of the late Anthony W. and Lorraine C. (Cazeault) Szamocki. She graduated from Bartlett High School in 1978 and completed further studies in the insurance field. She made Dudley her home since 1985.
Mrs. Jarominski was currently a statistical manager at MAPFRE Insurance (formerly Commerce Insurance Company). She worked there for 42 years and was one of the longest tenured employees. She enjoyed her work and considered many of her past and present colleagues to be her friends.
Donna was a caring and supportive person and was always willing to help a close friend or perfect stranger. She had a positive outlook on life that only waivered after dealing with serious illness for many years. Donna loved family vacations to Florida and the trips to the White Mountains with all of her grandchildren. When home, she enjoyed dinners at local restaurants, reading thriller novels, staying sharp with crosswords or solving the Wheel of Fortune puzzle before anyone else.
The funeral will be held Tuesday, February 26, from Scanlon Funeral Service, 38 East Main Street, with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Saint Louis Church, 14 Lake Street. Burial will be in Saint Joseph Garden of Peace. Visiting hours will be held Monday, February 25, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM in the funeral home. Donations in her name may be made to Donna's favorite charity, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019