Donna Jubinville
1949 - 2020
Donna Jean Jubinville, 70

Sunset Beach - Donna Jean Jubinville, 70, of Sunset Beach passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her home in Sunset Beach, North Carolina.

Donna was born September 29, 1949 in Sanford, Maine, daughter of the late Raymond Bernier and Hope Letourneau Bernier. She spent most of her time in Massachusetts until moving to Tucson, Arizona. Donna worked for Westborough State Hospital and retired after 37 years of service. After retirement she enjoyed going to ice hockey games and traveling with her husband Kenneth. They especially enjoyed spending time in Las Vegas. Donna and her husband moved to Sunset Beach, North Carolina one year ago. It was there she loved taking long walks on the beach and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Bernier and Robert Bernier.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Jubinville of Sunset Beach, North Carolina; daughter, Lisa Dowling and husband Joe of Sunset Beach, North Carolina; brothers, Richard Bernier of Tucson, Arizona, Raymond Bernier of Phoenix, Arizona, Michael Bernier of Sanford, Maine, and Mark Bernier of Sanford, Maine; sister, Linda Chesley of Sanford, Maine; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In keeping with Donna's wishes, no services are planned.

You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com

White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
