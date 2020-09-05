Donna Leclaire

Donna Marie Lemieux Leclaire, 76
Uxbridge - Donna Marie Lemieux Leclaire, 76, of Greenwood, SC. and formerly of Uxbridge, wife of Gene Leclaire, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, after a short illness.
Born July 12, 1944, in Milford, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Leo Joseph Lemieux and Mary Alice Hayes Lemieux Kalmes. She was a graduate of Nipmuc Regional High School in Upton, MA, attended Northeastern University in Boston and graduated Salter Secretarial School in Worcester, MA. She retired from the US Postal Service in Linwood, MA.
A devoted member of South Main Baptist Church of Greenwood, SC, she was a member of the Chancel Choir, a volunteer in the Good News Club and a member of the Senior Adult Council. She was previously a member of North Uxbridge Baptist Church in Uxbridge, MA. Donna loved Jesus first, then Gene, her family and the rest of the world.
Surviving in addition to her loving husband are two daughters, Karen (Jeff) Burgess, and Lisa Scholl all of Whitinsville, MA; four sons, John (Deborah) Leclaire of Anderson, SC, Joseph Leclaire of Murfreesboro, TN, Jason Leclaire of Whitinsville, MA, and Jeremy Leclaire of Worcester, MA; three sisters, Sharon (James) Fitzgibbons of West Yarmouth, MA, Molly Smith of Uxbridge, MA, and Rachel (Charles) MacRae of Milford, MA; three brothers, Stephen (Cheryl) Lemieux of Springfield, MA, Ronald Lemieux of Ashland, MA and Michael Lemieux of MA; eleven grandchildren, Holly (Gerardo) Noyola, Christopher (Aarikka) Burgess, Ashlee Burgess, Jeffrey Burgess, Jr, Alex Burgess, Matthew Scholl, Luke Scholl, Emily Scholl, Jacob Hardy, Naomi Leclaire and Elisabeth Leclaire; four great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Noyola, Jacob Noyola, Julianna Noyola and Nathan Burgess.
She was predeceased by a brother, David Lemieux.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Cornerstone Church (formerly North Uxbridge Baptist) 5 E. Hartford Ave. Uxbridge, MA 01569, with Pastor Jamie Walton officiating.
For those who are unable to be at the service in person, you may view a live streaming of the service by visiting www.cornerstonebv.org
Please observe the current CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing. Face masks are required to enter the church. Also, please refrain from excessive physical contact while visiting with the family.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Children's Haven, P.O. Box 152, Douglas, MA 01516.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc.
For online condolences, please visit www.uptonfunerals.com