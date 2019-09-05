|
Donna Jeane Liao 67
Winchendon - Donna Jeane Liao, of Winchendon, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully of complications from Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia at home on September 2, 2019 at the age of 67.
Donna will be remembered for her activities with horses and horse associations. Donna was a noted cook and animal care giver.
Donna was the daughter of Donald Philbrick and the late Mary Philbrick (Press). She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Thomas Liao, her sisters, Candace Philbrick and Rhonda Robertson and her brothers, Steven Philbrick and Stewart Philbrick.
Donna will be cremated and the ashes scattered at a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to ( https://donate.lls.org/lls/donatePFYKEXJ ).
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 5 to Sept. 13, 2019