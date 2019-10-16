|
|
Donna M. Mancuso 72
Shrewsbury - Donna M. (Mocca) Mancuso, 72, a longtime resident of Shrewsbury passed away with the ones she loved gathered at her bedside Wednesday, October 16th, 2019. Funeral services are being planned for Saturday, October 19th at the Liberty Church, 495 Hartford Turnpike Rd Shrewsbury. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019