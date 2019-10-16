Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
For more information about
Donna Mancuso
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Mancuso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Mancuso


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Mancuso Obituary
Donna M. Mancuso 72

Shrewsbury - Donna M. (Mocca) Mancuso, 72, a longtime resident of Shrewsbury passed away with the ones she loved gathered at her bedside Wednesday, October 16th, 2019. Funeral services are being planned for Saturday, October 19th at the Liberty Church, 495 Hartford Turnpike Rd Shrewsbury. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now