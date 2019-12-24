|
|
Donna L. Manduke, 61
WARREN/WESTBOROUGH - Donna L. Manduke, 61, of Warren, MA formerly of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Lawrence P. Manduke to whom she was married for 37 years.
Born in Albany, NY she is the daughter of Ronald J. Slingerland of Westborough and the late Louisa P. (Elpel) Slingerland. She was educated in Westborough schools and was a 1976 graduate of Westborough High School. She also earned her nursing degree from Quinsigamond Community College.
Donna was employed as the Unit Manager at Quaboag Rehabilitation Center for 30 years.
She enjoyed canning fruits and vegetables and making crafts.
In addition to her husband and father she is survived by four children, Erin E. Manduke and her fiancé, Titus Lucas, of Shrewsbury, Renee N. Maxwell and her husband, Ryan, of Marlborough, Joseph L. Manduke and his fiancé, Tiffany Hurley, of Monson and Robert N. Manduke of Palmer; one sister, Gayle Erickson and her husband, Jim, of Westborough; one granddaughter, Hanna Manduke and many nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late Deborah J. Duffy.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 28, at 10:00 A.M. in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial in St. Luke's Cemetery will be private.
Calling hours at the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough, are Friday, December 27, from 4 to 8 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Melanoma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 759329, Baltimore, MD 21275-9329 or at melanoma.org
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019