Donna M. Massie, 64
Worcester - Donna (Pellon) Massie, 64, of Worcester, died November 22, 2019 at UMass Memorial- Lake Avenue Campus. She is survived by her husband and partner of twenty-five years Kevin Massie; sons, Scott Harper and Stephen Harper; daughters, Michelle Vickers, Brandy O'Neil, Holly Massie, Kristen Cooper; grandchildren, Alyssa, Dominick, Kane, Camden, Rob, Anhais, Lucenia, Bailey, Sophia, and Shayla; great-grandchildren, Lilly and Maggie; siblings, Kathleen LaPerle, Maureen, Maryanne, Margaret, William Morrissey and Richard Pellon. She also leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews, as well many extended family members. Donna was predeceased by her beloved "Nana" Viola Rathbun, her father Richard Pellon and step-mother Beverly Pellon. Donna loved her family and large extended family that she created. Her Nana was the person she admired most in life. Donna was instrumental in identifying and reporting on the Asian Longhorned Beetle which she did extensive research on to save the trees in her beloved City of Worcester which she loved so much. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren meant the world to her, they gave her immense joy. She was constantly trying to create lasting memories with them all whenever possible. She absolutely loved her cat Bear who gave her such comfort while recuperating after many medical procedures. When her health allowed, she enjoyed going to the casino with friends and family. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends just laughing and having fun. She will be missed greatly! The family would like to thank Caroline and Sandy for their support during all of her recent visits with doctors on the Liver Transplant team at UMass Memorial Hospital-Lake Ave Campus.
Calling hours will be held Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:30 PM followed by a service in DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St. Worcester, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to: The Aicardi Syndrome Foundation at www.aircardisyndromefoundation.org
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2019