Donna Elane Morris
Barefoot Bay - Donna E. Morris, 64, of Sebastian, FL formerly of Worcester, MA died suddenly Tuesday, February 18 at home. A native of Holden, MA, she was the daughter of James E. Doten of Hendersonville, NC and the late Ruth L. Doten. Donna was a graduate of Wachusett Regional High School and worked for many years at Offset Service in Worcester, MA.
Mrs. Morris was predeceased by her husband Wayne, with whom she shared many happy years. She is survived by her father and two brothers Stephen J. Doten of Hendersonville, NC and Glenn H. Doten (Linn) of Bedford, NH; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. As per her wishes there will be no services.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020