Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
735 South Fleming Street
Sebastian, FL 32958
(772) 589-1933
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Morris


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Morris Obituary
Donna Elane Morris

Barefoot Bay - Donna E. Morris, 64, of Sebastian, FL formerly of Worcester, MA died suddenly Tuesday, February 18 at home. A native of Holden, MA, she was the daughter of James E. Doten of Hendersonville, NC and the late Ruth L. Doten. Donna was a graduate of Wachusett Regional High School and worked for many years at Offset Service in Worcester, MA.

Mrs. Morris was predeceased by her husband Wayne, with whom she shared many happy years. She is survived by her father and two brothers Stephen J. Doten of Hendersonville, NC and Glenn H. Doten (Linn) of Bedford, NH; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. As per her wishes there will be no services.

www.seawindsfh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -