Donna L. (Proulx) Mulcahy, 72
West Boylston - Donna L. (Proulx) Mulcahy, 72, of West Boylston, formerly of Worcester, died Monday, March 18, 2019 at UMass Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Lawrence, daughter of Raoul and Doris (Roy) Proulx and attended St. Mary's High School in Lawrence. Donna graduated from Salem State College and was a teacher in the Worcester Public Schools for many years.
Donna was a long-time member of St. John's Church and she was an active member of the Bible Babes (bible group), which she cherished and enjoyed. Her faith and volunteer work were a very valued and important part of her life.
Donna was married to Daniel P. Mulcahy for nearly 51 years and the love that Donna gave to Dan can not be put into words. Dan feels like he is the luckiest man in the world for having shared this life with her.
Donna simply radiated joy, kindness and a compassion for others. She gave her whole heart to her three daughters. She leaves behind her daughters Julie Ann Kelly and her husband William of Westborough, Lisa Gettier and her husband Kevin of Virginia Beach, VA and Kerry Mulcahy and her partner Thomas Johnson of Charlestown, three grandsons, Jack Kelly, Owen Kelly and Ben Gettier. She also leaves five siblings, Linda, Sandra, John, Mary, David and many nephews and nieces. She will also be dearly missed by her extended family and many friends.
Donna's family would like to thank the staff at UMass Memorial Hospital for their kindness and care.
Visiting hours to celebrate and honor Donna's life will be held from 4-7 pm on Thursday, March 21st at Fay Brothers Funeral Home, 1 West Boylston Street, WEST BOYLSTON. Her funeral will be held on Friday, March 22 from Fay Brothers Funeral Home, West Boylston with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. John's Church, 44 Temple Street, Worcester. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Worcester.
In lieu of flowers, it is the families wish that a donation to a be made in Donna's name.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019