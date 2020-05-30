Bridget and Heidi, we are so Very sorry for your loss!! But I am positive she is making heaven sing, laugh and dance as we speak!! And probably making Jesus a peanut butter sandwich!! Jesus tells us to be like children, kind and innocent and they will surely see Heaven!! I know she is at Peace now, in the arms of our beloved Savior, and she knows how much she was loved and cared for by You!! Praying you all are comforted knowing she is at peace! Love and prayers for you all!

Lisa and John Schofield