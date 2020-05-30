Donna Pinkham
1941 - 2020
Donna M. Pinkham 78

Worcester - Donna M. (Fournier) Pinkham, 78 a lifelong resident of Worcester passed away Monday, May 25th, 2020, after complications due to the Covid-19 illness.

Donna was born in Worcester, the daughter of Roland and Lorraine (Provost) Fournier, Freeman. Raised and educated in Worcester, Donna worked as a bartender many years for the 99 on Millbury Street.

Donna is survived by her two devoted daughters, Heidi Monroe and her husband George of Worcester; Bridget Hamilton and her husband Keith with whom she lived, two sisters, Ellen Esposito of Charlton and Lorraine Rosenthal of Morrison, Colorado; six grandchildren she adored and cherished, Raymond, Shayna, Breanna, Cody, Madison and Dustin; 5 great grandchildren; her former husband Raymond Pinkham; many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. In addition to her parents, three great grandchildren, a sister, Beverly Micolites and two brothers, Robert and Lawrence Fournier predeceased her.

Donna loved to Dance, sing, crochet, sew, play bingo and the occasional trip to the casino; In her life, nothing was more important than her children and grand children. Her greatest moments in life were those spent with them. She never missed a recital, sports game, or activity any of her girls or grandchildren were involved in.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 5th at 7 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Due to the COVID restrictions, Donna's service can be viewed online at www.mercadantefuneral.com and clicking on live services. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions in her name can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Or www.alz.org/donate

www.mercadantefuneral.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 30 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Funeral service
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 30, 2020
Bridget and Heidi, we are so Very sorry for your loss!! But I am positive she is making heaven sing, laugh and dance as we speak!! And probably making Jesus a peanut butter sandwich!! Jesus tells us to be like children, kind and innocent and they will surely see Heaven!! I know she is at Peace now, in the arms of our beloved Savior, and she knows how much she was loved and cared for by You!! Praying you all are comforted knowing she is at peace! Love and prayers for you all!
Lisa and John Schofield
May 30, 2020
Dear Heidi and Bridget:
So sad to hear of your Moms passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you both during this difficult time. She was a wonderful person.
Carolyn, Joe, Andrea & Tina Borrelli
Carolyn Borrelli
Friend
May 30, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Please know we are thinking of you in these hard times. We will keep you all in our prayers.
We love you all.
Michael and Gina Pinkham and family.
May 30, 2020
Forever Remembered Always Loved
My Mom forever you will be !!!
Heidi ♥
May 30, 2020
Love you aunt Donna .
Richard Fournier
Family
May 30, 2020
Bridget, Keith, and family I am sorry for your loss. You are all in my thoughts. Hugs to you all.
Jessica Bristol
Friend
