Donna M Rodrigues
Worcester - Donna M. (Ghize) Rodrigues, 73 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital with her beloved husband of 29 years, Marco, at her side. Donna courageously battled Myasthenia Gravis for many years.
Born in Worcester, Donna was the daughter of the late James and Glynes (Buzzell) Ghize. She was predeceased by her brother James Michael Ghize. A graduate of Bancroft School, Donna received her Bachelor's degree from Emmanuel College and a Master's degree from Worcester State College. In 1994, Donna was the recipient of the Hiatt Fellowship which enabled her to earn a Master's degree from Harvard University in School Leadership, Planning and Social Policy. Donna spent her entire teaching career in the Worcester Public Schools. She taught Spanish and Latin for many years at South High Community School. Upon completion of her degree at Harvard University, Donna was selected, by the Worcester Public Schools and Clark University, to open University Park Campus School (UPCS), a seven through twelve grade school in Worcester's Main South neighborhood. Donna's educational compass guided her conviction and belief that all students, regardless of their background, could succeed academically and become a positive influence in their community. As the founding Principal of UPCS, Donna's conviction was quickly realized and subsequently proven, year-after-year by the success of the school. After retiring in 2003, Donna continued her work by joining Jobs For The Future, a non-profit organization in Boston, which supported the development of Early College High Schools across the country. Donna was an avid reader and enjoyed summer time at the lake. She was a member of the St. Peter's Church in Worcester.
Funeral services for Donna will be private at Hope Cemetery in Worcester. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester is privileged to assist the Rodrigues family. To leave a note of condolence for the family please visit www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020