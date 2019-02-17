|
Donna M. (Rainville) Schaffer, 68
Oxford - Donna M. (Rainville) Schaffer, 68, died unexpectedly on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at UMass Memorial Medical Center – Memorial Campus in Worcester. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Frederick Schaffer of Oxford; three children, Laura L. Mrad of Oxford, Richard R. Schaffer of Ewa Beach, HI, and Phillip L. Schaffer of Mansfield; three grandchildren, Channing Schaffer, Catherine Schaffer, and Raymond Schaffer; and several nephews and nieces. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Raymond and Ruth (Allard) Rainville, and lived in Oxford for 42 years. She graduated from Shrewsbury High School.
Mrs. Schaffer enjoyed camping, going to the beach, and trips to Foxwoods. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Calling hours are Wednesday, February 20, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford.
