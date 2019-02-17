Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Schaffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Schaffer


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donna Schaffer Obituary
Donna M. (Rainville) Schaffer, 68

Oxford - Donna M. (Rainville) Schaffer, 68, died unexpectedly on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at UMass Memorial Medical Center – Memorial Campus in Worcester. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Frederick Schaffer of Oxford; three children, Laura L. Mrad of Oxford, Richard R. Schaffer of Ewa Beach, HI, and Phillip L. Schaffer of Mansfield; three grandchildren, Channing Schaffer, Catherine Schaffer, and Raymond Schaffer; and several nephews and nieces. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Raymond and Ruth (Allard) Rainville, and lived in Oxford for 42 years. She graduated from Shrewsbury High School.

Mrs. Schaffer enjoyed camping, going to the beach, and trips to Foxwoods. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Calling hours are Wednesday, February 20, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford.

paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
Download Now