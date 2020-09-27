1/1
Donna Williams
Donna A. (Burgess) Williams, 81

Worcester - Donna A. (Burgess) Williams, 81, of Worcester died Saturday, September 26th at home surrounded by her loving family. She leaves her husband of 62 years, Harold P. Williams who was her primary caregiver for the last 38 years; her children, Jeffrey P. Williams and his wife, Wendy of Framingham, Susan M. Jiannine and her husband, Steven of South Mills, NC and Nancy A. Sargent and her husband, Matthew of Belmont; two brothers, Stephen Burgess and his wife, Mary of Shrewsbury and Wayne Burgess and his wife, Doris of West Brookfield; six grandchildren, Keith and Jillian MacDougall, Jeffrey P. Williams, Jr. and Curran Williams, and Cassidy and Jessa Sargent; and two step grandchildren, Steven Jiannine, Jr. and Kaitlyn Jiannine. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.

She was born in Worcester the daughter of Roger and Ann (Hennessey) Burgess and graduated from the former High School of Commerce. Donna worked at the Vianney House for many years as a housekeeper. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church and the former St. Charles Borromeo Church. Donna was known to be a patient and kind woman who loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, the casinos and the time she spent at the Worcester Senior Center.

Her funeral is Tuesday, September 29th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Blessed Sacrament Church, 551 Pleasant Street. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Calling hours are Monday, September 28th from 5:00 until 7:00 PM in the funeral home. Social Distancing and the use of face masks that cover the nose and mouth will be part of the protocol at all of Donna's services.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
