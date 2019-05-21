|
|
Donna L. (Preston) Wolochowicz, 59
SUTTON - Donna L. (Preston) Wolochowicz, 59, passed away on Tues. May 21, 2019 at UMass University campus after battling a long-term illness.
She is survived by 3 children, Peter A. Wolochowicz and his wife Cindy (Fields) of Sutton, Katie L. Wolochowicz of Boston, and Shelby L. Wolochowicz of Sutton; 2 grandchildren, Cali and Brea Wolochowicz; 2 sisters, Regina & Jeffrey Young of Upton and their two daughters, Stephanie and Anna, and Debra Preston of Northbridge and her two children, Heather and Justin Sprague, as well as her former husband Peter S. Wolochowicz of Sutton. Born in Whitinsville, MA on Sept. 30, 1959, Donna was daughter of the late Leslie and Shirley (Ouillette) Preston, and sister of the late Robert Preston.
Donna was a Northbridge High Graduate, and had been working in the childcare field for the past 12 years. She was very proud and passionate about her work, and absolutely adored children. She had a great love of art, enjoyed crafting, and time spent at the beach. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children and granddaughters, whom she loved immensely. She will be remembered for her kind heart and love for her family.
Donna's funeral service will be held at 10AM on Fri. May 24 in Jackman Funeral Home, 12 Spring St., Whitinsville. Calling hours will be held on Thur. May 23rd at the funeral home from 5-7 PM, and an additional hour will be held on Fri. May 24th prior to the service from 9-10 AM. In Donna's memory please consider being an organ donor. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2019