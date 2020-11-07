1/1
Donnelly Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donnelly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Taylor P. Donnelly, 86

Millbury - Taylor P. Donnelly, 86, died Tuesday, November 3rd surrounded by his loving family.

Taylor's wife of 42 years, Shirley J. (Carlstrom) Donnelly died in 2003. He leaves two children, Paul T. Donnelly and his wife, Leah of Lowell and Susan M. Donnelly of Boston; a brother, Thomas H. Donnelly of CA; many nieces and nephews. Taylor is predeceased by his parents, John and Margaret Donnelly; three siblings, Elizabeth McCarville, Margaret Desrosiers and John S. Donnelly, Jr.

Taylor graduated from Millbury High School in 1952 and enlisted into the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1956, whereby he was honorably discharged with the rank First Class. Taylor worked at Wyman-Gordon Company from 1956 to 1995 in the Metallurgical Lab. He enjoyed coaching his son Paul's Millbury Little League team, and watching the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Bruins. As an avid golfer, Taylor was a member of Westborough Country Club for several years. He recently won the award for the most rounds of golf played for a season. Golf was his passion.

Family and friends will celebrate and remember Taylor's life privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Visit Taylor's tribute, where a message or memory can be shared:

www.mulhane.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mulhane Home For Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved