Taylor P. Donnelly, 86
Millbury - Taylor P. Donnelly, 86, died Tuesday, November 3rd surrounded by his loving family.
Taylor's wife of 42 years, Shirley J. (Carlstrom) Donnelly died in 2003. He leaves two children, Paul T. Donnelly and his wife, Leah of Lowell and Susan M. Donnelly of Boston; a brother, Thomas H. Donnelly of CA; many nieces and nephews. Taylor is predeceased by his parents, John and Margaret Donnelly; three siblings, Elizabeth McCarville, Margaret Desrosiers and John S. Donnelly, Jr.
Taylor graduated from Millbury High School in 1952 and enlisted into the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1956, whereby he was honorably discharged with the rank First Class. Taylor worked at Wyman-Gordon Company from 1956 to 1995 in the Metallurgical Lab. He enjoyed coaching his son Paul's Millbury Little League team, and watching the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Bruins. As an avid golfer, Taylor was a member of Westborough Country Club for several years. He recently won the award for the most rounds of golf played for a season. Golf was his passion.
Family and friends will celebrate and remember Taylor's life privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
