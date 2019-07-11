|
|
Dora M. (Wheeler) Cummings, 87
Berlin - Dora M. Cummings, 87, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019 at Whitney Place Northborough.
Born on February 4, 1932 to Earle A. and Hazel (Brewer) Wheeler, she was raised and lived the majority of her life in Berlin.
She leaves daughters, Cathy Munyon and her husband Jim, of Berlin, Lynn Capron and her husband Rodney, of Boylston, grandson, Gregg Underwood, granddaughter, Erin Rodgers, great-granddaughter, Shelby Rodgers, brother, Norman J. Wheeler of Harvard, sister-in-law, Sylvia Wheeler of Berlin, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents; beloved husband, Alton Cummings, son, Wayne Cummings and brother, Donald Wheeler.
Always quick with a warm smile and kind words, Dora lived her life by the 'Golden Rule', making those around her feel comfortable and appreciated, with her humble, easy-going nature.
She graduated from Hudson High School, and worked at Colonial Press in Clinton as a teletype operator, then, as a legal secretary in Berlin. She was employed as a bookkeeper at Coldwell's Lumber for many years until her retirement in 1994, after which she enjoyed traveling on group tours to destinations including Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico and the Caribbean.
Dora gave freely of her time, contributing to the Berlin community in many ways throughout her life, as a Sunday School Teacher at First Parish Church where she was a member, working on Toy and Bake Committees for the Friendship Village Fair, the Berlin phone book, reading to Kindergarten children, and as a Board Member of the Berlin Council on Aging, writing grants and writing and distributing the Powder House News Newsletter. She was also a member of the First Parish Evening Guild, Berlin Senior Citizens and delivered Meals on Wheels.
She loved spending time with her lifelong friends Faith Linzee, Jean Wheeler and Eleanor Zwicker, and playing Hand & Foot with "The Girls", Barbara Krackhardt, Ruea Baum and Connie Barter, as well as their trips to Maine and Vermont.
Dora was always busy with favorite pastimes - doing puzzles, watching birds at her feeders, gardening, cooking and baking, reading, knitting, watching golf, listening to music, attending plays, and get-togethers with the 'Coldwell's Gang'.
She was creative, artistic and a wonderful writer, making handmade cards with original verses and poems for family and friends over the years.
Most of all, Dora loved spending time with her family, including many annual visits from her sister-in-law, Nancy Cummings, niece, Jeannine and her husband, Tony, who would drive from Minnesota to Berlin. She also shared many joyful years with her dog, Libby.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, July 20th from 11 am-12 noon, followed by a short service and refreshments at Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home, 50 Central Street, Hudson, MA 01749. Private burial in South Cemetery, Berlin, will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dora's memory may be made to First Parish Church, 24 Central Street, Berlin, MA 01503.
Dora's family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the many individuals from Whitney Place Northborough, Home Instead Northborough and Salmon Hospice who provided her with companionship and care over the past several months.
TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 11 to July 14, 2019