Dora Weston
1935 - 2020
Dora Ann (Lowe) Weston, 85

OXFORD/MILO, ME - Dora Ann (Lowe) Weston, 85, died Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Life Care Center of Auburn. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Richard Weston who died in 2009. She is survived by her daughter, Rachel Galasso and her husband Robert of Leicester; her son-in-law, Curtis Amidon of Holden, MA; her grandson, Shaun Galasso and his wife Deidre of Sturbridge; her great grandchildren, Eli and Grace who were her pride and joy, her sister, Virginia Joslyn of Lincoln, ME; and several nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by two daughters, Linda Amidon and Ann Weston; and four brothers, Edgar, Anthony, Everett, and Melvin Lowe. She was born in Lincoln, ME, daughter of the late Raymond Melvin and Leona (Jipson) Lowe, and lived in Lincoln and Milo, ME, before moving to Oxford, MA, in 1964 and back to Milo, ME, in 1988.

Mrs. Weston was a proud domestic engineer her entire life. She was highly skilled at knitting, crocheting, and baking. She will always be remembered for her mittens, doilies, apple pies and cookies. Her most important role was raising her family and caring for her home. She was happiest when spending time with loved ones.

Mrs. Weston attended kindergarten and first grade at a one-room schoolhouse in Maine. She was a member of the Milo/Brownville Senior Citizen's Group and was a former member of the American Legion Auxiliary #77 in Lincoln, ME.

A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Milo, ME at a later date. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.

paradisfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
