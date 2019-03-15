|
Dorathy A. (Harrington) Wolanski, 85
LEICESTER - Dorathy A. (Harrington) Wolanski, 85, of 1073 Main Street died Wednesday, March 13 in Hermitage Healthcare, Worcester.
Her husband Richard T. Wolanski died in 2015. She leaves three sons; Richard D. Wolanski and his wife Rosemary of Spencer, Stephen T. Wolanski of Spencer and Robert W. Wolanski and his companion Gayle May of Leicester, a daughter; Kathleen M. Sharry and her husband Joseph of Worcester, three sisters; Marie Johnson of Auburn, Rose Tatro of Spencer and Alberta Granat of Auburn, 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, former daughter-in-law; Shannon Wolanski of Spencer, four sister-in-laws; Kathleen Mayer of Worcester, Theresa Wamback of Auburn, Roberta Wolanski of Worcester and Patricia Wolanski of Delaware, a brother-in-law; Bernard Wolanski and his wife Elizabeth of Worcester and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister; Shirley Ward.
Dorathy was born in Auburn, daughter of Arthur and Marie (Wheeler) Harrington. She enjoyed crochet, entertaining family & friends and traveling with her husband. Dorathy and her husband were avid antique collectors and spent a lot of their time going to yard sales and flea markets searching for treasures.
A Celebration of Dorathy's life will be held on Sunday, March 31 from 1:00-4:00 PM at Hillcrest Country Club, 325 Pleasant Street, Leicester. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Sales 4 Tails, 363 East Main Street, East Brookfield, MA 01515. MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main Street is directing funeral arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019