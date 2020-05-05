|
Doreen M. Earley, 59
Worcester - Doreen Marie Hayes Abbe Earley 59, of Worcester, Massachusetts, passed peacefully from a longtime illness at home surrounded by her loving family.
Doreen was a lifelong resident of Worcester and graduated from Burncoat High School whereupon she obtained some college credit while working at various food industry and administrative positions before settling down to be a full time mother. In addition to being a doting mother to her wonderful daughter, Hannah, she kept a welcoming home where she loved to cook, bake, garden and listen to music. Doreen had a warm smile, great sense of humor and infectious laughter that made everyone love to be around her. Her family and friends always were surrounded by her love and kindness.
Doreen was born in Worcester of her late parents, Daniel Hayes and Dorothy (Kehew). She is survived by her spouse George Earley and daughter, Hannah, who is currently attending the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Doreen leaves two siblings; Donna of Worcester, and David, Captain, JAGC, U.S. Navy (ret.), and his spouse Laura of Springfield, Virginia. She also leaves nieces and nephews. She was formerly married to John Abbe of Worcester.
Doreen led a simple life where family, friends and her hometown of Worcester and New England were central to her life. She had a big heart that was open to all and full of everyone's love and affection. Her religion was central to that core and she attended and worked at Zion Lutheran Church in Worcester, where she received spiritual counseling from its beloved Pastor Andrew. Doreen was a one-of-a-kind and will be sadly missed by everyone who was touched by her spirit.
A celebration of her life will take place with family and friends at a later date when circumstances permit. She will be interred at Mountain View Cemetery in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 41 Whitmarsh Avenue, Worcester, Massachusetts or https:// www.donatelife.net or a charity of your choosing. To leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 5 to May 10, 2020