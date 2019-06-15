|
Doreen M. Reiersen, 70
Worcester - Doreen M. Reiersen, 70, a longtime resident of Worcester died Tuesday, June 11th at home. Her husband of 54 years, Frederick Reiersen died in 2017. She leaves two sons, Frederick A. Reiersen of Worcester and Brian P. Reiersen and his wife, Karen of Manila, Philippines; a daughter, Danielle C. Perron and her husband, Heath of Worcester; two grandchildren, Brian K. Reiersen and Emma K. Perron and close friends, Chuck Joslyn of Spencer, Robert Martin of Paxton, Bethann Peterson of Holden and Ed Vasquez. She was predeceased by a close friend, Kenny Surprenant.
She was born in Wareham the daughter of Arthur Archambault and Doris T. Martin and attended Columbus Park School and South High School. She was a long-time member of St. Andrew the Apostle Church. Doreen loved spending her time reading romances in her rocking chairs throughout her house. Her favorite pastime was time spent with her family and friends. She was a friend to all her neighbors and her door was always open. Doreen was an avid sports fan and especially of the Boston teams.
Her funeral is Thursday, June 20th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with a Mass at 10:00 AM in St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 5 Spaulding Street, Worcester. Entombment will follow in Notre Dame Mausoleum. Calling hours are Wednesday, June 19th from 4:00 until 7:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130 or the Worcester Food Bank, 474 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 or Kids Wish Network, Inc., 4060 Louis Avenue, Holiday, Florida 34691.
