1/
Doreen Setaro
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doreen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doreen A. Setaro, 53

WORCESTER - Doreen A. (Archambault) Setaro, 53, passed away peacefully at Saint Vincent Hospital on Monday, November 9, 2020, after being stricken ill at home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 PM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main Street, Worcester, MA. Those attending the funeral Mass are kindly asked to meet directly at the church. Current guidelines for capacity, wearing face coverings, and social distancing will be followed. For complete obituary, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Our Lady of the Angels Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved