Doreen A. Setaro, 53
WORCESTER - Doreen A. (Archambault) Setaro, 53, passed away peacefully at Saint Vincent Hospital on Monday, November 9, 2020, after being stricken ill at home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 PM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main Street, Worcester, MA. Those attending the funeral Mass are kindly asked to meet directly at the church. Current guidelines for capacity, wearing face coverings, and social distancing will be followed. For complete obituary, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com