Dorice I. Charon, 95LEOMINSTER/LANCASTER - We live in a far less loving, caring, and compassionate world, since the passing of our dear Mom/GG/Gram/3G's/Aunt/Sister, Dorice I. (Hatstat) Charon, on June 1, 2020, her 95th birthday.Dorice was born in Princeton and raised in Rutland, daughter of Frederick Warren and Helen L. (Whitney) Hatstat. She was a graduate of Lancaster High School, Class of 1943, receiving an award for being the Most Outstanding Business Student her Senior Year. Voted "Miss Slick Chick," by her high school peers, she was an incredible softball pitcher in school, and years later, taught her son and all his friends to play ball – it was a game she loved!Married to her high school sweetheart, Ernest D. Charon, Sr., in the middle of WWII, when they both were 19 years old, the two enjoyed 68 years of marriage, before his death in 2012.Dorice worked for the former ITT Suprenant Co., Clinton, as a secretary for 20 years. From there, she began a 22-year career at Century Plastic Co., Fitchburg, retiring as Executive Secretary and Office Manager. Following retirement, for ten years, she and her husband maintained the apartment complex where they lived.A woman of many interests, Dorice loved working on crossword puzzles and large picture puzzles, crocheting, reading, and traveling to Aruba with her family and the annual trips to Maine, with about 50 other family members. A devoted Boston Red Sox fan, she was the proud owner of a Red Sox engraved brick on Yawkey Way; and loved attending each and every sporting game, recital, and graduation that her family participated in.Her absolute greatest joy in life was being with her family – sitting back and enjoying learning about all that was going on in everyone's lives; she was a wonderful listener, who never judge or criticized. The great pride of her life was the five generations of family, to whom she was so fortunate to be the matriarch of.She leaves her most loving and dedicated daughter, Sandra Miller, and her husband, Roland, of Lancaster; a daughter-in-law, Christine (Jenkins) Charon, of Leominster; two brothers: Willis Hatstat of Clinton, and David Hatstat of Leominster; grandchildren: Tawnya Bushnell and her fiancé, David, Jodi Lynne Sylvester and her companion, Brendan Gannon, Ernest Charon, III and his wife, Cynthia, Rodney Charon, Lori Vitone and her husband, Dan, Frank Charon and his companion, Jennifer Rollo, and Michael Charon; great-grandchildren: JordinLee Bushnell and her fiancé, Chris Harris, Aidan Crawford, Joseph Charon, Emily Handy, Crystal Charon, Lexi Charon, Joshua, Tyler & Leah Vitone, Caidan, Mason & Ava Charon, Adam Schleyer, Wesley Corliss, and Brianna Sumner; great-great-grandchildren: Jaxon James Harris and Gabrielle Luzardo; many nieces, nephews, and their families.In addition to her husband, Ernie, and her parents, Dorice was also predeceased by her beloved son, Ernest D. Charon, Jr., who died in 2011. Seven siblings, Marguerite "Peg" Mosher, Frederick "Sonny" Hatstat, Russell Hatstat, Margaret "Peg" Chiavaras, Frances "Wink" Jennings, Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Burgwinkle and Helen "Pudge" Schmidt; her mother-in-law, Cora (Decoteau) Frazier, and her husband, Frank; and three great-grandsons, who only the Lord was blessed to meet, also predeceased her.Dorice's funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton, in accordance with current state and Diocese guidelines. Once permitted to gather without limitations, a Celebration of Life gathering will also be held, at a date and time to be announced. McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., is directing arrangements. To share a memory of Dorice, or offer condolences to her family, please visit