Doris A. (Dauphinais) Beauregard, 89Grafton - Doris A. (Dauphinais) Beauregard, 89, passed peacefully on Saturday November 7, 2020 at Shrewsbury Nursing Home where she had been a resident for the past four years. Her previous residences were in Shrewsbury, Westborough and North Grafton.Doris was born on July 5, 1931 to Alfred J. and Alexina (Lavallee) Dauphinais. She was predeceased by her husband Emile Beauregard who died January 4, 1984. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Emile, Armand, Albert and Roger Dauphinais along with her sister Janet Charest. Doris leaves behind many nieces and nephews.Doris had been employed by E. L. Dauphinais Inc. and several local retail stores.Family would like to thank the employees of Shrewsbury Nursing Home for their compassionate care while Doris was a resident.Her Funeral Mass and burial will be private. There are no calling hours.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Grafton Food Bank PO Box 324 Grafton, MA 01519.