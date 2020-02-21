|
Doris E. (Oberg) Charbonneau, 95
HOLDEN - Doris E. (Oberg) Charbonneau, 95, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in the Oakdale Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center, West Boylston. She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Frank A. and Esther E. (Swenson) Oberg and lived in Worcester and Holden all of her life.
Her husband of 57 years, Clarence E. Charbonneau, died in 2009. She leaves her two sons, Scott E. Charbonneau and his wife, Louise of Holden and Lee E. Charbonneau and his wife, Kathy of Worcester; two grandsons, David Charbonneau and his wife, Allie of Beverly and Andrew Charbonneau and his wife, Kristen of Holden; along with her great-grandchildren, Katherine, Lauren and Graham, many nieces and nephews.
Doris graduated Commerce High School and worked many years at Norton Co. After raising her children, she worked for Luvak Inc. and the Wachusett Regional School District. She was a founding member of KPC, a group of 12 women who entered Burncoat Elementary School in Worcester as kindergartners and first graders. They met weekly for over 30 years and still gathered quarterly as they were able. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Holden and the Holden Council on Aging.
Doris enjoyed many activities such as knitting, sewing, baking, camping with family and friends, gardening and spending time in her yard, her pool and hosting cook-outs.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26th, in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Grove Cemetery, Holden.
In lieu of flowers donations in Doris' memory may be made to the , 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114.
