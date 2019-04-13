|
Doris (Perry) Condon 84
Shrewsbury - Doris (Perry) Condon of Shrewsbury, mother of four, grandmother to six and the devoted wife for nearly 59 years to David A. Condon Jr., died on Thursday surrounded by her family. She was 84.
Born in Cambridge, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Al and Helen (Smith) Perry and graduated from Cambridge High & Latin School in 1952. She and David married in 1960 and lived in Springfield before moving to Shrewsbury in 1963.
In addition to David she leaves her daughter, Maribeth, of San Diego, Ca., son David and his wife Cheryl of Upton, son Christopher and his wife Dora of Herndon, Va., and daughter Carol and her husband Jeffrey Lourie of Uxbridge. She leaves six grandchildren: Gabriella Lourie of New York City, Isabella Lourie, a student at UMass in Amherst, Shannon and Siobhan Condon of Herndon, Va., and Zachary and Cameron Condon of Upton. She is also survived by her sister Susan Curry and her husband Richard of Groveland, Ma., sister Nancy Ambrose and her husband Clifford of N. Eastham, Ma., brothers- and sisters-in-law Hubert Gaspar of Ipswich, Raymond and Nancy Condon of Waltham, Mary Cieslik of Waltham, Ann Condon of Burlington, and more than 20 nephews and nieces. She was pre-deceased by her sister Sandra Gaspar, and brothers- and sisters-in-law Edith and William Stevens, Marie and Everett Fitzgerald, Richard Cieslik and Richard Condon.
Born in the Great Depression, Doris was first and foremost devoted to giving her children lives full of opportunities she could not have imagined in her own childhood. She lived to see them travel the country and the world in pursuit of their dreams.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held from St. Mary's Church, 640 Main Street. Shrewsbury on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ().
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019