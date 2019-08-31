|
|
Doris Erickson Cusson
Worcester - Doris Skog Erickson Cusson, 93, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Born February 9, 1926 in Worcester, MA to Enette and Sigurd Skog, she was predeceased by her husband John A. (Jack) Erickson, Sr. in 1982 after 37 years of marriage and her husband of 25 years Joseph (Joe) Cusson. Doris was predeceased by her brother Burton Skog, her son-in-law Henry St. Pierre, Sr. and grandson Henry St. Pierre, Jr.
Doris will be lovingly remembered and missed by her daughter Linda St. Pierre and son Jack and his wife Cynthia Erickson of Worcester. She was the best Nana to Shawna Erickson and Raffaele Florio of Rhode Island; Brooke and Louis Mignogna of Worcester; and Suzanne St. Pierre of Hull. She is also survived by Joe Cusson's children Margaret and Thomas Pisinski of Northborough, Estelle and Bob DerHovanessian of Sutton, and Joseph Cusson of Rochdale, and their children. She was a beloved great grandmother and great great grandmother and had many nieces and nephews whom she loved.
Doris worked as an Executive Assistant at Shawmut Bank for over 30 years. She spent many summer family vacations on Cape Cod and much time dancing at SAC Park, ever proud of her Swedish heritage. She and Joe lived their senior years in Lakeland, Florida to the fullest. They had many adventures with their 'chums' including dancing, cruising, bike riding, parties, crafting, teaching dance lessons and more-most especially with Ellie Hough of Canada who was like a 'daughter'. The family is grateful for Doris' special caregivers at Oasis. Memorial donations may be sent to: The Worcester County Food Bank. A graveside service will be held on September 9th at 11:00 at All Faiths Cemetery, 9 Island Road, Worcester. To leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019