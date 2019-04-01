|
Doris R. Czernicki, 87
Webster - Dorothy R. "Doris" (Hejwosz) Czernicki, 87, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 in UMass/Memorial Hospital, Worcester after a short illness. Her husband of 53 years, Sigismund S. "Ziggy" Czernicki, died in 2003.
She leaves 2 daughters, Christine A. Jackel, and Lisa J. Sabacinski and her husband Michael; 2 grandsons, Jeffrey M. Sabacinski and his fiancée Ayla Sheridan, and Matthew M. Sabacinski and his girlfriend Emily Loftus; and a sister, Loretta Chapdelaine and her husband Raymond; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Esther Pizzetti.
She was born in Webster, a daughter of Michael and Antoinette (Pudelko) Hejwosz and lived here all her life. She graduated from Bartlett High School in 1949.
Doris was a sales associate at Key, Mammoth Mart, and Putnam Card and Gift Shop. Doris and Ziggy lovingly took care of their grandsons Jeff and Matt from infancy until they went to school and also after school throughout their grade school years.
She was a life member of Saint Joseph Basilica and belonged to the St. Joseph Women's Club. She enjoyed her visits to the casino. Mostly she loved spending time with her family.
The funeral will be held Thursday, April 4, from the Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home, 340 School Street, with a Mass at 11:00 AM in St. Joseph Basilica, 53 Whitcomb Street, Webster. Burial will be in Saint Joseph Garden of Peace. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, April 3, from 6:00 to 8:00 in the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph School, 47 Whitcomb Street, Webster MA 01570.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019