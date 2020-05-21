|
Doris I. Darling, 84
Leicester - Doris I. (Donnelly) Darling, 84, of Leicester died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Christopher House in Worcester.
She leaves her sons; Richard H. Morrill and his wife Luce of Oakham, Robert K. Morrill and his wife Tonya of Spencer and David A. Morrill and his wife Lucinda of Tampa, FL; her grandchildren, Melissa Michaelides and her husband Michael, Jeremy Morrill, Jacqueline Morrill and her fiancée Kris Quercia, and Paige Legasy and her husband Brian; brother Richard Donnelly of Worcester; sisters, Carol Zukowski of Auburn, Linda Wojanic of Oxford, and Kathleen Hassett of FL. Doris was predeceased by her husband, Wyman J. Darling, Jr. in 2012 and her daughter Donna L. Morrill in 1969, her brother Hugh Donnelly and her sister Joanie Hall. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Hugh and Doris (Lovely) Donnelly.
Doris was a Nurse at City Hospital in Worcester before retiring in 1997.
Doris was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an avid reader of romance and mystery novels. She enjoyed square dancing, gardening, taking long walks, swimming and body surfing in the ocean, playing card games, and she loved sweets.
The family would like to thank the staff at Summit Health Care Day Program and Christopher House for the kindness and care they provided to Doris.
A private Graveside Service will be held at Worcester County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to at www.alz.org/donation or 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main St., in West Brookfield is assisting her family with arrangements.
