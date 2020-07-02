1/1
Doris Desrosiers
1920 - 2020
Doris R. Desrosiers, 99

S. PORTLAND, ME / AUBURN, MA - Doris R. (Cusson) Desrosiers, 99 - formerly of Auburn, MA for over 90 years and most recently, of South Portland, ME for the past seven - passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 30, 2020.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Russell A. Desrosiers, Sr., on August 23, 1998; as well as her parents, Ferdinand and Clara (Contois) Cusson; and all nine of her siblings: four girls and five boys. Doris leaves her son, Russell A. Desrosiers, Jr. and his wife Ann (Lovell), of Williston, FL; her grandchildren: Angela, Teresa, and Pamela, of the greater Portland, ME area; six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and countless nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Doris was born in Worcester and raised in Auburn, attending Auburn public schools and graduating from Worcester Girls' Trade. She married the love of her life on May 20, 1943 and the pair built their home at 5 Carroll Street.

During World War II, she worked in the cafeteria of Worcester Wire, later becoming a specialty stitcher for Herman Shoe. Doris excelled in this position and went on to be a self-employed seamstress, specializing in custom-fit slipcovers. She was also known for her elaborate cake decorating. In her free time, Doris enjoyed square dancing, attending Submarine Veterans events, and spending her retirement winters in Florida. She was a faithful communicant of St. Joseph Church for over 90 years, until her move to South Portland for increased care and to be close to her son and grandchildren.

The Cussons were a close-knit family, most living within walking distance of each other, helping each other build homes and anything else that was needed, even sharing a family camp at Glen Echo in Charlton. The extended family was so large as to need to rent a hall for Thanksgiving dinner, rounding out to about 100 people; meanwhile, Christmas Eves were spent in the basement of 5 Carroll Street with the whole family packed in, awaiting the annual visit from Santa himself.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 (donate3.cancer.org).

Services will be held private for her family and burial will be with her husband at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton, MA. The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for her family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
