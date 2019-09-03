|
Doris DiGregorio, 96
Charlton/Southbridge - Doris A. (Perron) DiGregorio, 96, of the Overlook Retirement Community, Charlton, formerly of Southbridge, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31st, in the UMass Memorial Medical Center, Memorial Campus, Worcester, after a brief illness.
Her husband of 65 years, Albert J. DiGregorio, passed away in 2010. She leaves her two daughters, Lynne Sarty Petersen and her husband Christian J.E. Petersen of Sturbridge and Lisa D. Lannon and her husband William R. Lannon, II of Southbridge; her brother, Richard Perron of Falmouth; her three grandchildren, Nathan Hastings Sarty of Denver, CO, Tara King of Woodstock, CT and Maxwell Lannon of Southbridge; five great grandchildren, Deagan Jonathan Sarty, Evalina Isabella Sarty, Rylie Belle King, Layla Hope King and Wyatt Asher King; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Gloria Brousseau and Julie Gifford. Doris was born in Southbridge the daughter of Omer L. and Anna (Bombardier) Perron. Doris attended St. Claire Academy in Woonsocket, RI and was a graduate of Mary E. Wells High School in Southbridge. She went on to attend the University of Miami, Coral Gables, FL.
Doris was a devoted wife and mother and was an active member of the Harrington Memorial Hospital Auxiliary for over 30 years. She was also a member of the Southbridge Women's Club and a Girl Scout leader. She enjoyed golf and was an active member of Cohasse Country Club in Southbridge for over 30 years. Doris was also an avid reader and enjoyed decorating and tulle and oil painting.
Her funeral service and burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Southbridge, will be private. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019