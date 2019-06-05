|
Doris Livingston Doull, 88
Shrewsbury - Doris Livingston Doull, 88, of Shrewsbury and formerly of Westwood died on June 2, 2019.
Doris was born in Boston on April 24, 1931 and grew up in Belmont. She moved to Westwood after getting married where she lived for 53 years before moving to Shrewsbury to be with her girls.
She was the loving wife of Donald J. Doull who passed away in November 1995. They were married for 37 years.
She was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Mable Livingston and her sister Audrey Livingston Hickey.
Doris leaves her three daughters Laura Taylor, Karen Quinlivan and her husband John, and Susan Prior and her husband Stephen all of Shrewsbury.
She leaves behind six grandchildren, Joseph and his wife, Jordan of Florida, Savannah Taylor, Patrick Quinlivan and his wife, Suzanne, Meghan Zawadzki and her spouse Troy of Tennessee, Madelyn Prior and Kyle Prior.
She was Gigi to three great-grandchildren, Jason Taylor, Julia Taylor and Quinn Zawadzki.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, Shrewsbury Center from 2:00 to 5:00 pm.
Memorial Service celebrating Doris's life will be held at The Trinity Episcopal Church, 440 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA, on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Advancement Services, Simmons University, 300 The Fenway, Boston, MA 02115. To view Doris's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 5 to June 7, 2019