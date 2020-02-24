|
Doris E. Ellison, 90
Grafton - Doris Evelyn (Hirtle) Ellison, 90, of Marlborough, longtime resident of Grafton, died peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
She leaves her children, David of Sandwich, and Tina of Boylston. She is survived by her sister Phyllis of Florida, her brothers-in-law Herbert and his wife Jane of Norton, and Victor of Pennsylvania, and several nieces and nephews. Doris was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Robert in 2017.
She was born in Worcester on January 18, 1930, daughter of Lloyd and Ione Hirtle, and lived in Worcester until 1960, when she moved with her family to Grafton, until she moved to Marlborough in 2017.
Doris graduated from the former Girl's Trade High School in Worcester. She worked in a variety of office positions throughout the community but found her true calling when she became a Certified Home Health Aide and worked many happy years for the Millbury VNA and private families in the area.
She was an active member of Epworth United Methodist Church in Worcester and sang in the choir for over 65 years.
Doris was a kind and generous woman who loved her family, her church and her friends. She enjoyed shopping, working in her garden, crocheting scrubbies, spending time on the beaches of Hawaii and the Cape, and following the Red Sox.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staffs of New Horizons and Hearthstone of Marlborough and Jewish Healthcare Hospice Services of Worcester for their kindness and compassionate care. Calling hours will be held at Roney Funeral Home, North Grafton, MA on Friday, February 28 from 4pm to 7pm. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held at Epworth United Methodist Church on Saturday, February 29 at 2PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 64 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609. A Book of Memories to share a memory of Doris is available online at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020