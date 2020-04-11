|
|
Doris (Katz) Goff, 93
Worcester - Doris (Katz) Goff passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 after using her 93 years to lead a life of love and adventure.
She leaves her children: Joseph and Harriet Goff, Robert and Jinny Goff, and Amy and Barry Rosenberg; her grandchildren: Debbie Goff, Michael and Sophie Goff, Steven and Christiana Goff, Jennifer and Jon Schwartz, Jeffrey and Amy Rosenberg, Rachel and Reeve Goodenough, and Blake Goff; seven great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her adoring husband Udell, with whom she enjoyed 62 wonderful years of marriage and her brothers Milton and Lester.
Doris was born and raised in Worcester, MA. A graduate of Worcester State Teachers College, she spent many years sharing her love of education with her first and second grade students. From there she was a confident and classy homemaker, spoiling everyone with her delicious home cooked meals and neat as a pin cleaning rituals. Her passion for education never ceased as she continuously imparted her love and knowledge of social niceties, golf, arithmetic, dancing the cha-cha, leading a meaningful life, and everything in between.
Family was always her utmost priority, with memories full of outings and special days. Every holiday and milestone was celebrated and more boisterous due to her hospitality and ability to bring everyone together. She also enjoyed scouring the newspaper for articles to share, feeling the sun beam on her face, walking the neighborhood, and conversing over bridge games with her lifelong friends. She and Udell traveled the world, taking in sights across the globe and from their winter home in Delray Beach, FL. She brought joy with her warm embraces and a don't sweat the small stuff attitude that will be deeply missed and forever quotable.
Doris' family will gather privately at B'nai Brith Cemetery for a funeral under the direction of Miles Funeral Home of Holden. It is our hope that once life returns to normal we will be able to gather without restriction to celebrate Doris' life. Memorial gifts may be made to Rachel's Table, 633 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609 or Congregation Beth Israel, 15 Jamesbury Dr., Worcester, MA 01609.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020