Doris L.J. (Jacques) Herrmann, 93West Boylston / Worcester - Doris L.J. (Jacques) Herrmann, 93 years young, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was born in Worcester to Albert and Alida (St.Jean) Jacques and lived in Worcester 80 years, moving to West Boylston in 2007.Her husband, William C. Herrmann, died in 1971. Bill was the love of her life. When he was stricken with polio in 1955, leaving him a quadriplegic, she devoted herself to taking care of him. When he was able to return to work, she worked tirelessly for the March of Dimes. Along with her husband Bill, she was also predeceased by her beloved sister Jeannette Lindsay in 2008.She leaves two devoted daughters, Christine A. Pescheta of West Boylston and Judith A. Chevalier and her husband Philippe of West Boylston; four cherished grandchildren, Renée Brancaleone and her husband Joseph of West Boylston, Philippe Chevalier Jr and his wife Monica of Mid-Levels, Hong Kong, Michael Pescheta and his wife Vanessa of Thompson, CT and John Pescheta of Boylston; five great- grandchildren who brought a special joy into her life, Clayton and Scarlett Brancaleone, Elle and Max Chevalier and Alida Pescheta. She leaves her dearly loved niece and godchild Janice Ciccolini and her husband Denis of Worcester and a special niece Linda Maynard of Farmington, NH, along with other nieces and nephews. She also leaves countless friends whom she loved dearly.She graduated from Commerce High School in 1945 and Salter Secretarial School in 1974. After retirement from UMass Medical Center as a medical secretary, Doris started taking classes at Worcester State College, eventually earning her Bachelor's Degree in Urban Studies at the age of 77.She was a long-time devoted member of Immaculate Conception Church in Worcester, where she served as an acolyte, Eucharistic Minister, and CCD teacher. She was active in the Girl Scouts and the American Business Women's Association (Minutewomen Chapter). She was voted Woman of the Year in 1982. In her 80's she joined Planet Fitness, making many new friends.A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 353 Grove St, Worcester. Due to Covid-19 and the generosity of Fr. Walter Riley calling hours are Monday, October 26 from 9:45 to 11:15 am at the church. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. Arrangements are under the care of Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 353 Grove St, Worcester, MA 01605 or Thea's Pantry at Worcester State University, 486 Chandler St, Worcester, MA 01602.