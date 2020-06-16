Doris Hobbs

Doris M. (Woodcock) Hobbs, 91
NORTHBOROUGH - Doris M. (Woodcock) Hobbs, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, June 14, 2020, while surrounded by the love of her family. She was the loving wife of 69 years to Carlton R. "Bob" Hobbs. Doris was born in Worcester and raised in Northborough, the youngest of 5 children to the late Waldo A. and Esther E. (Larson) Woodcock. Doris was a graduate of Northborough High School's Class of '49. She met Bob at a dance which was being held at the Northborough Grange Hall and in 1950, they married. For many years she worked as a sales associate at the Marshall's Department Store in Marlborough.
Doris and Bob enjoyed spending time with each other. They were active square dancers and for many years danced at the Bay Path Barn in Boylston. Doris enjoyed painting in acrylics, maintaining her beautiful flower gardens, watching the snakes that lived within them, and following the Red Sox. Her artistic style complemented Bob's baking ability as they created wonderful wedding cakes for friends and family. She was a longtime member of Trinity Church in Northborough.
Family meant everything to Doris; her home was always open to unannounced visits and the preferred hosting site for many family events and cookouts. She looked forward to knitting the many beautiful sweaters and blankets which now are cherished by her family. Day trips with Bob to search out inspiration for the next painting and vacations with her beloved family in York Beach brought joy to Doris. Her kind heart and welcoming smile will be missed by all.
In addition to her husband Bob, Doris is survived by two daughters, Judith M. Shooter and her husband Martin of Danvers and Susan D. Mikels of Hudson; four grandchildren, Gordon Noyes IV and his fiancé Catherine Walicki, Tara Amendola and her husband Dana, Eric Noyes and his wife Denise, Jennifer Cotting and her husband Brian; two great-granddaughters, Abigail Noyes and Elizabeth Cotting, and a great-grandson, Matthew Amendola, all whom she adored; many nieces and nephews. Doris's four siblings, Floyd Woodcock, Barbara Doherty – Buchner, June Hopper, Lois Jones, and a son-in-law, Robert Mikels, preceded her in death.
Calling hours, with social distancing in place, will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. Funeral services are private, for the family. Doris will be laid to rest in Howard Street Cemetery, Northborough, at 11 o'clock in the morning on Friday, June 19. Please consider a memorial donation in her memory to the Trinity Church Scholarship Fund, 23 Main Street, Northborough.
