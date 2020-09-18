1/
Doris Houde
Doris R. Houde, 92

Grafton - Doris R. (Gordon) Houde, 92, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Doris was predeceased by her loving husband Robert K. Houde in 2010. She is survived by her 5 children; Chad Houde and his wife Margie of Millbury; Jackie Piette and her late husband Gilles of South Grafton; Robin Gasco and her husband Dan of South Grafton; Joel Houde and his wife Jean of North Grafton; Bonny Houde and her husband Kevin Branowicki of Oxford; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great granddaughters.

Doris was born in Lake Placid, NY. She was the daughter of Edna and WIlliam Gordon. Doris was a wife, Mom and homemaker. She was always happiest when at home surrounded by her family.

Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers to The Grafton Food Bank PO Box 324 Grafton MA 01519. Private funeral services will be held at Roney Funeral Home in North Grafton followed by her burial at St. Phillip's Cemetery in Grafton. A Book of Memories to share a special message with her family is available online at:

www.RoneyFuneralHome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roney Funeral Home
152 Worcester Street
North Grafton, MA 01536
(508) 839-4491
