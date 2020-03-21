|
|
Doris (Rosen) Jaffee, 96
Worcester - Doris (Rosin) Nestor Jaffee, 96, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Jewish Healthcare, in Worcester. Born in Leominster on July 31, 1923, Doris was the daughter of Russian and Lithuanian immigrants, Sadie (Bloch) Rosin and Samuel Rosin, and predeceased by her brother Zavel Rosin, of Rockville Center, Long Island, NY.
Doris was married to Herbert Nestor for 34 years, who passed away at the age of 59, in 1978. She was primarily a homemaker for most of her life and she is survived by her children, Seema (Nestor) Dorfman of Valencia, CA, Tobey (Nestor) Burwick of Dunedin, FL, James Nestor of London Ontario, Canada, and Betsy Nestor of Worcester. She additionally leaves behind her beloved younger sister, Jean Cerier of Florida, and cherished grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and cousins.
Doris later married Jacob Jaffee, of Worcester, with whom she shared 23 happy years, traveling the world and enjoying all that life offered together, until he passed away in 2003. After Jack's passing, Doris remained close to his daughter Ellen Jaffee (of Newton) and her family, who visited her often and who was a wonderful friend.
Doris loved to dance ballroom dancing with Jack, loved to play cards with friends, and she enjoyed going to concerts and theater. She had a long life, filled with rich experiences, and will be remembered for her lovely smiling face. She will be missed by all her family and lifelong friends. May her memory be a blessing!
Private graveside services and burial were held at Chevra Kadisha/Holy Society Cemetery, in Leicester, MA. Memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Healthcare Center, 629 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA. 01609
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Richard Perlman of Miles Funeral Home in Holden. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020