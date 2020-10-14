1/1
Doris Jenkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris M. Jenkins

Hudson - Doris M. Jenkins, 91, of Hudson, MA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 surrounded by her family. Doris was born in Worcester, MA the daughter of the late John L. and Laura M. (Carruthers) Provost. She was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Rodney Jenkins. Doris is survived by her son, William Jenkins and his wife Margaret; her daughters: Christine Charon and Darlene Tucker; 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandson, her sister: Donna Furtado, her brother, Kenny Provost, along with several loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Her siblings: John, Kenny and Barbara Provost all predeceased her.

Doris lived in Hudson her adult life, raising her family and she worked many years in the office at Bonazoli Oil Co. and later for Kohler Manufacturing until her retirement. All who knew Doris will miss her dearly.

All are invited to her visitation on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 4-7pm at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central Street, Hudson, MA 01749. Her Mass of Christian Burial is Monday, October 19, 2020 at 9am in St. Michael Parish, 21 Manning Street, Hudson, MA 01749 followed by burial in Forestvale Cemetery, Hudson, MA. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to: Max Life Foundation, P.O. Box, 828, Mt. Gilead, NC 27306.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
(978) 562-3252
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved