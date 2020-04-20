|
|
Doris M. Johnson, 93
AUBURN - Doris M. (Gamache) Johnson, 93, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Saturday April 18, 2020 at Brookdale Eddy Pond East in Auburn.
Born in Worcester, daughter of the late Hermenegilde "Herman" and Mary A. "Mae" (Barry) Gamache. She was a graduate of Hyde Park High School in Boston, before beginning her career in bookkeeping. Doris worked for many years for Manpower and Worcester County National Bank. She and her husband of 55 years, the late David R. Johnson, enjoyed worldwide travels, square and round dancing, and card parties.
A faithful member of St. Joseph's Parish in Auburn, Doris loved attending Catholic Mass.
In her spare time, she enjoyed candlepin bowling, playing bingo, and being a Girl Scout leader assistant.
Doris is survived by her loving children, Thomas Johnson and his wife June of Citrus Springs, FL, Linda M. Daley and her wife Paula Susemichael of Indianapolis, IN, Stephen D. Johnson and his wife Donna of Oxford, and Patricia A. Krause and her husband Steven of Millbury; her grandchildren, Michael T. Johnson and his wife Mara of Astoria, NY, Christopher S. Johnson of Framingham, Kimberly A. Thomas and her husband Ryan of Oxford, Stacie L. Krause of Millbury, and Richard D. "Ricky" Krause of Millbury; three great-grandchildren, David Johnson, Logan and Connor Thomas; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, Doris was predeceased by two brothers, Robert and Norman Gamache.
Services will be held privately for Doris' family, with a memorial Mass to be held at a later date. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Joseph's Church Choir, 194 Oxford Street North, Auburn, MA 01501. The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for his family or to share a fond memory of Doris, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020